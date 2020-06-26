Features Watch: Chad Reed Tribute, Highlight Videos

I’m not crying, there’s just something in my eyes…

Watch more on Reed's career:

Here was Reed's final post-race interview from the 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross:

If you missed Reed's final press conference prior to the Salt Lake City 7 Supercross, check it out below as either a podcast from Jason Weigandt or by watching the archive of the press conference.

And Reed sat down with our Steve Matthes for an episode of the Racer X Podcast the evening before the finale to talk about the decision to hang it up, is he really done racing, his three high points of his career, some of his competition, and more. Give it a listen as well.

Reed's final message/thank you to the fans:

While we aren't certain this is goodbye as Reed has said he'd like to race another race here or there in the future, we'd like to thank you for all of the memories, Chad. Congrats on an incredible career.

Images: Align Media