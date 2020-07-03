Eleven-time Baja 1000 champion Johnny Campbell's racing team (JCR Honda) had the team gather for a video/team photo shoot this week. And the end result is pretty epic.

Watch as AMA NGPC Champion Tarah Gieger; Dakar Rally winner Ricky Brabec, two-time AMA Hare & Hound National Champion Kendall Norman; the versatile Preston Campbell—and of course Johnny himself rip around in the Southern California hills. Awesome work here overall, especially by the man/woman behind the drone. Well done.