2019 SX Preview Via Quotes from Talladega Nights

Let us use the seminal racing classic Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, as our guide to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2019. Here are the quotes, and here are the riders they apply to.

“You gotta win to get love. I mean, that's just life. Look at...look at Don Shula. Legendary coach. Look at that Asian guy who holds the world record for eatin' all those hot dogs in a row. Look at Rue McClanahan. From The Golden Girls. Three people, all great champions, all loved.”

Jason Anderson was the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, but doesn’t garner the spotlight or credit a champion usually receives. This sport is in transition, with the superstar establishment of Ryan Villopoto, James Stewart, and Ryan Dungey all leaving the race track within a short span. Riders like Anderson have to fill the void, but even amongst contemporaries, Anderson doesn’t yet ring up to superstar status like Roczen or Tomac.

Anderson does not care about this. He knows the huge championship check cashes regardless of whose name is on it, or how big that name is. However, if Anderson did care about credit, getting more is as simple as winning more races. Anderson has won seven 450SX main events in his career, which is fewer than Tomac has won in either of the last two seasons. The more you win the more you remind people of your powers. Last year Anderson came out firing, won three of the first six, and found himself with a massive points lead. Maybe he slowed down to protect his gap, or maybe Tomac was just faster. This year presents another chance to confirm his ascension—hey, it took Villopoto several titles and a lot of wins to truly be considered at Stewart or Reed status. These things take time—but they also take wins.

“It's because it's what you love to do. It's who you were born to be. And here you sit—thinking! Well, Ricky Bobby is not a thinker. Ricky Bobby is a driver. He is a doer, and that's what you need to do. You don't need to think. You need to drive. You need speed. You need to go out there, and you need to rev your engine. You need to fire it up. You need to grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra. And then, when the fear rises up in your belly, you use it. And you know that fear is powerful, because it has been there for billions of years! And it is good! And you use it! And you ride it; you ride it like a skeleton horse through the gates of hell, and then you win, Ricky! You WIN! And you don't win for anybody else. You win for you, you know why? Because a man takes what he wants. He takes it all. And you're a man, aren't you? Aren't you?!”

We will spare you Ricky Bobby’s reaction to this quote, from his PR gal/about to be girlfriend, Susan.

Ken Roczen has been through hell and back twice now in an 18-month span, and a lesser man would be struggling to use a fork and knife properly, let alone race a motorcycle. Yet there is Ken, not simply trying to comeback, but actually doing it, a genuine threat to win races and maybe this title. Simply put, Ken’s arms and hands might be weakened, but his mind is not, and unlike so many racers who struggle for confidence, the German never doubts his greatness. Kenny has been anointed as a star since his earliest days, and he and this industry know it. His body could be broken, but his belief is not, and that’s why he’s still a huge threat starting this weekend.