Ken Roczen Featured In ESPN The Magazine

Not even halfway down the page, sandwiched between a story about NBA mega star LeBron James, an upcoming NBA game, and predictions for the NFL Playoffs sits the headline: “How Supercross star Ken Roczen came back from career-ending crashes… twice.”

If you logged on to ESPN.com today to read about the NFL Playoffs or last night’s NBA slate, you may have noticed a familiar face on the most popular sports website in the world (according to Alexa)—none other than Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen.

The story appears in the December/January issue of ESPN The Magazine but can be read in the full on ESPN.com. “Hell (And Back) On Wheels” is the official title of the piece, and of course centers on Roczen’s return to racing following career threatening injuries to his left arm in 2017 and his right wrist/hand in 2018.

The story, written by Alyssa Roenigk, a veteran of the action sports industry, dives into what it took for Roczen to get back to racing, how his now-wife Courtney was there by his side, and much more.

Here is a brief except from the piece. Read the entire thing here or subscribe to ESPN The Magazine.