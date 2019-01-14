Well, this will probably be cool but the initial execution was a little off. It appears Ryan Villopoto's "Best Retired Guy Ever" tour is going to include a pit bike race at a NASCAR event, which is cool because minibikes are a great access point for new fans to think about motocross.

But RV's initial launch of this plan—by tagging seven-time NASCAR Champion (and former motocrosser) Jimmie Johnson on Twitter was, um, not quite right. A fan quickly pointed out that RV messed up some sponsor tags.