Yamaha's New 125!

Even if you're not a woodsman (or woodswoman) you can thank the off-road sector of the market for keeping the flame alive for two-strokes. A few years back, Yamaha pumped life into the venerable YZ250 two-stroke with a cross-country model named the YZ250X, and we've ridden it, and it's awesome. You get the classic YZ250 power and feel but a few key refinements with engine internals, gear ratios, suspension settings and off-road equipment. Last year Yamaha invited me to its cross country intro and while the four-stroke YZ250FX and YZ450FX might have been fast, the two-stroke felt like a mountain bike in comparison and was really fun in the ruts and tight stuff.

Yamaha has expanded its cross-country lineup for 2020 with a new YZ125X. Here's info from a Yamaha PR: