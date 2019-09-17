Features Watch: Marshawn Lynch On the 2020 Husqvarna

Earlier this year we witnessed the start of a beautiful friendship between Dean Wilson and Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. Then, this summer we witnessed Wilson and Lynch geared up together (yes, Marshawn was in moto gear, not his tinted Oakland Raiders helmet) in California and after seeing this picture I wrote: “WHERE ARE THE VIDEOS? We NEED them!” Well, our calls have been answered!

We know what's he's capable of on the field (hence the nickname) but if you don’t recall, he’s gotten wild with a University of California cart before as well.

On more than one occasion…

And as recently as this weekend, Lynch handled the NACAR pace duties at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Not bad for the former starting NFL running back.

Before his NASCAR stint, Beast Mode told NBC's Dale Earhnhardt Jr. that he has a bucket list of items he wants to accomplish. Well, he can check off riding a motocross bike! It may have taken three months, but like typical "Deano," he gave the people what they wanted. Today, he posted some clips of him and Lynch riding around, and there’s even a clip of Marshawn doing donuts. Watch it below:

While this was great, Deano, let’s take it a step further this time. Bring us a “day at the track with Beast Mode” vlog. If it’s just a fun day at the track or A-1 2020 prep (fingers crossed for the latter), we need to see more of this.