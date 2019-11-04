Features James Cameron Is At It Again, This Time Wearing Fox

James Cameron Is At It Again, This Time Wearing Fox

James Cameron is at it again!!!!!!!!!!!

We’ve covered this topic tirelessly on Exhaust the last few years, but have yet to uncover why the legendary filmmaker continues to wear motocross jerseys in promotional videos.

We first covered this last year when Cameron was promoting why they chose Sony’s VENICE full-frame camera to shoot Avatar 2 and 3 and he was decked out in a Thor jersey from 2000!

Cameron returned shortly after in a new promo for Avatar; this time he wore a new O’Neal jersey.

NOW, Cameron is promoting that Avatar will be featured on Disney Plus when it launches November 12 and this time HE’S WEARING FOX!!!!

At this point, we’re pretty sure Cameron is an avid reader of Exhaust and is just f****** with us.

James, tell your people to contact our people. WE NEED ANSWERS!