The Winter X Games took place from January 22 through January 26, 2020, in Aspen, Colorado. Athletes competed in several different categories, including the Adaptive Snow BikeCross, Snow BikeCoss, and Snow Bike Best Trick. Check out the highlights.

Snow Bikecross

Cody Matechuk took the gold for the third-straight time as Yanick Boucher took silver and Jesse Kirchmeyer bronze. Former motocross and supercross racer Josh Hill finished fourth.

Watch the gold medal highlights from the race below: