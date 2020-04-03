Fox Racing's <em>Terrafirma</em> Original Through Five Are Now Digitally Remastered

Features
Fox Racing's Terrafirma Original Through Five Are Now Digitally Remastered
Last March, Fox released the digitally remastered version of Terrafirma. Last week they released the digitally remastered Terrafirma 4 and today they released digitally remastered Terrafirma 5 on their Instagram (@foxmoto).
Enjoy!
Terrafirma
Terrafirma 2
Terrafirma 3
Terrafirma 4
Terrafirma 5
View this post on Instagram
We’re just going to keep this rolling. Here’s Terrafirma 5, digitally remastered so you can relive the best of the late 90s. Enjoy! _ #foxracing #terrafirma5 #foxmoto I @emig47 @jeremymcgrath @rynoglobal @mikemetzger @hartluck @rickycarmichael @b_mcgavran @sethenslow11 @doug19henry