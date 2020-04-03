Fox Racing's <em>Terrafirma</em> Original Through Five Are Now Digitally Remastered
Fox Racing's Terrafirma Original Through Five Are Now Digitally Remastered

Last March, Fox released the digitally remastered version of Terrafirma. Last week they released the digitally remastered Terrafirma 4 and today they released digitally remastered Terrafirma 5 on their Instagram (@foxmoto). 

Enjoy! 

Terrafirma

Terrafirma 2

Terrafirma 3

Terrafirma 4

Terrafirma 5