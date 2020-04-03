Fox Racing's <em>Terrafirma</em> Original Through Five Are Now Digitally Remastered

View this post on Instagram

We’re just going to keep this rolling. Here’s Terrafirma 5, digitally remastered so you can relive the best of the late 90s. Enjoy! _ #foxracing #terrafirma5 #foxmoto I @emig47 @jeremymcgrath @rynoglobal @mikemetzger @hartluck @rickycarmichael @b_mcgavran @sethenslow11 @doug19henry